ISI plot exposed: Punjab Police arrests 5 involved in Chandigarh grenade attack

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested five people involved in the Chandigarh grenade attack case.

"In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, solves the Chandigarh grenade attack case," DGP Punjab Police said in a post on X.

Police said one grenade and other incriminating material have been recovered, adding that operations are ongoing to nab the absconding accused.

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"Five persons involved in the incident have been arrested and the two perpetrators involved in the attack have been identified. One grenade, and other cache has been recovered so far. Police teams are conducting operations to nab the absconding accused," he added in the post.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI, with foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and Germany. Officials said the conspiracy involved multiple cutouts and sub-modules, indicating a well-organised network aimed at disturbing peace and harmony in the region.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the module was backed by Pakistan’s ISI, and foreign-based handlers in Portugal & Germany have been identified. Multiple cutouts and sub-modules were used," he added in the post.

Punjab Police said the operation effectively foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the main accused.

"This operation has effectively foiled a major terror conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the main accused involved in the case," he added in the post.

Chandigarh grenade attack case

The Chandigarh grenade attack case is linked to an incident that occurred on April 1, at approximately 5:00 pm, when two unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle threw a grenade outside the Punjab BJP headquarters located in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

A suspected low-intensity blast near the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37 sparked panic in the area. The blast was heard across several nearby sectors, prompting a swift, large-scale deployment of emergency services and security personnel.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the incident has placed the city on high alert. Forensic teams and investigators are currently examining the site to ascertain the nature and type of device used.

The explosion occurred near the parking area of the BJP headquarters, where a few vehicles are believed to have been damaged. Eyewitnesses and media reports indicate that a scooter and a car exhibited signs consistent with blast exposure.