ISIS Expanding Its Footprint In India? Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Multi-State Terror Network

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Major revelations have emerged in the investigation of the recent Delhi blast, with warning signs of expanding terror footprints linked to ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and the ideology of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police units across Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are uncovering what they describe as a highly organised network involving radicalised doctors, a cleric, foreign handlers, and sophisticated bomb-making operations.

Security forces recovered a large stockpile of weapons and ammunition in Naugam, Jammu & Kashmir — an area now central to the Delhi blast investigation. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the recent revelations related to the Delhi Red Fort blast case:

Watch DNA Episode Here:

Recovered items include an M4 assault rifle, magazines, pistols, cartridges, and grenades. Investigators believe the weapons were hidden by local militants.

Notably, M4 rifles — capable of piercing bulletproof vests — have been used earlier in the Valley. The discovery in Naugam, shortly after an explosion inside a local police station, has raised concerns about deep-rooted militant activity in the region.

The Role of Imam Irfan: Attempt to Revive Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

Cleric Maulvi Irfan, accused of radicalising the Delhi blast suspects, has become a key figure in the ongoing probe.

Irfan, a resident of Shopian, was brought to Delhi and is under 10-day NIA custody.

During the investigation, it was reportedly found that Irfan formed an AGuH circle in 2022, allegedly recruiting doctors to avoid suspicion. Moreover, he previously worked like a sleeper-cell associate for JeM.

Doctors Muzammil, Adil Ahmad Rather, and Umar Mohammad Nabi came into contact with him through radical study circles.

All three were reportedly influenced by slain AGuH commander Zakir Musa.

Irfan allegedly prepared Dr. Umar for a suicide mission and aimed to rebuild AGuH as a local Kashmir-centric militant group with ideological links to al-Qaeda.

Background: What Was AGuH?

AGuH was created in 2017 by former Hizbul Mujahideen commander and engineering student Zakir Rashid (Zakir Musa).

After Musa’s killing in 2019 and his successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari’s death later that year, the group was considered defunct. It is now being claimed that Irfan sought to resurrect the brand to exploit its earlier appeal among radicalised Kashmiri youth.

Arms Movement Through Doctors

NIA interrogation has revealed new details on weapons handling:

In October 2023, Dr. Adil and Dr. Umar allegedly brought an AK-47 to Irfan inside a mosque, where they cleaned it before leaving.

In November 2023, Adil allegedly returned with the same rifle, leaving it with Irfan before taking it back the next day.

The same AK-47 was later recovered from Adil’s locker.

Irfan is also accused of supplying a pistol to another doctor, Arif, who reportedly fired a round in Naugam before returning the weapon.

The Flour Mill In Faridabad

A crucial breakthrough came from a flour grinder recovered at a taxi driver’s home in Dhouj, Faridabad. It is alleged that:

Muzammil used the grinder to process urea, refine chemicals, and prepare explosive mixtures.

Chemical material was allegedly stolen from the lab at Al-Falah University, where he worked.

The flour mill was disguised as the driver’s sister’s wedding dowry.

The driver claims he trusted Muzammil because the doctor had once treated his son at a hospital.

Large quantities of explosive materials were seized from rooms rented by Muzammil — including 360 kg ammonium nitrate from one location and 2,558 kg of suspected explosives from another.

Foreign Handlers and ISIS Links

The investigation has uncovered multiple foreign links:

A handler named Ukasa from Türkiye.

Another foreign handler, allegedly named Hanjullah, is linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Forty-two bomb-making videos, including drone-attack clips, were sent to Muzammil by this handler.

Muzammil and Umar allegedly met a Syrian ISIS commander in Türkiye in 2022, reportedly with Jaish’s facilitation.