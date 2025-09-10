ISIS-Inspired Terror Module Busted In Delhi, Two Suspects Aftab, Danish Arrested

New Delhi: In a major counter-terror operation, Delhi Police, working closely with central intelligence agencies, have busted an ISIS-inspired terror module operating in the national capital. Two men, identified as Aftab and Danish, were arrested during the coordinated raids.

Officials said the arrests were made after inputs suggested that the duo was influenced by ISIS propaganda and was allegedly in touch with handlers abroad. Preliminary investigations indicate that they were planning to carry out disruptive activities in the city.

The raids, conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, led to the recovery of several electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, which are now being examined for evidence of communication with foreign-based operatives. Along with this Danish, a resident of Petarwar in Bokaro District, was arrested from a room at Tabarak Lodge In Islamnagar, Lower Bazar Police station area.

Delhi police Special Cell received information about him, after which, in coordination with Jharkhand ATS, a raid was conducted at the lodge, and he was arrested," said an officer.

Sources said digital footprints and encrypted chats signals to possible radicalization through online channels.

Although Police have not ruled out the involvement of a larger network. “We are probing whether the arrested individuals were working alone or as part of a bigger module,” a senior Delhi Police official said. Intelligence inputs are also being shared with agencies in other states to check for similar patterns.

Both accused are currently being interrogated, and their custodial remand is likely to be extended to gather more information about their activities and links. The arrests come at a time when security agencies have stepped up surveillance across the country, particularly in urban areas, to counter the growing threat of online radicalization.