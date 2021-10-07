हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hizb-Ut-Tahir

NIA files chargesheet against radical who wanted to establish Islamic State in Tamil Nadu

The chargesheet was filed against Saravana Kumar alias Abdullah of Madurai under multiple sections including Sedition, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). 

NIA files chargesheet against radical who wanted to establish Islamic State in Tamil Nadu
Representational image

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (October 6) filed a chargesheet in ISIS-Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir Module case. 

The chargesheet was filed against Saravana Kumar alias Abdullah of Madurai, Tamil Nadu under multiple sections including Sedition, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) etc. This was for supporting, furthering ISIS ideology and uploading incendiary posts on Facebook and supporting, furthering ISIS ideology. An NIA special Court in Chennai filed cases under sections 124A and 505 (1)(b) of IPC and section 13(1)(b), 38 and 39 of UAPA. 

The case against the Madurai-based individual was registered on April 10 this year, at the Theppakulam Police Station in Madurai City. However, a probe by the NIA revealed the grave nature of the intentions of the accused. “Abdullah was uploading posts on his Facebook account to instigate people to establish Khilafah(an institution governing a territory under Islamic rule) and threaten the unity, security and sovereignty of India. He was also seeking cooperation from other countries to set up an Army to establish an Islamic State in Tamil Nadu through Jihad” the premier investigation agency said.

An investigation by the NIA has revealed that Abdullah, who went by the alias Saravana Kumar is a highly radicalized Hizb-Ut-Tahir (HuT) member. Notably, the HuT is banned in many countries and was espousing the fundamentalist ideology of ISIS. The accused had knowingly and willingly associated himself with ISIS recruiters with an intention to propagate and support ISIS activities, said NIA. Investigation in this case is still underway, they added.

Hizb-Ut-TahirTamil NaduNational Investigating Agency
