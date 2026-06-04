ISI's new strategy exposed: Sleeper cells told to infiltrate political parties in J&K

Intelligence agencies have uncovered a new modus operandi allegedly devised by Pakistan's ISI to shield its sleeper cells from the security forces by infiltrating them into mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the disclosure, security agencies have alerted all major political parties in the Union Territory about directives reportedly issued by the ISI to its sleeper cells and overground workers (OGWs). According to intelligence inputs, these operatives have been instructed to join mainstream political parties to remain beyond the immediate reach of security agencies while continuing their anti-national activities. They have also reportedly been tasked with closely monitoring the functioning, strategies and future plans of political parties, with nationalist parties, particularly the BJP, said to be among the primary targets.

In response to the inputs, security agencies have begun reviewing security arrangements for political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities are also scrutinising the credentials of individuals who have recently joined political parties or are in the process of becoming members. Political parties have been advised to thoroughly verify the backgrounds of both recent entrants and prospective members.

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According to intelligence agencies, there are strong indications that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is directing its network of OGWs and even active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to infiltrate mainstream national political parties.

Security sources describe the move as part of a broader operational strategy aimed at reviving dormant locally-originated terror outfits that emerged during the 1990s. Officials believe the objective is to project terrorist activities as indigenous in nature, thereby concealing Pakistan's direct involvement and making attribution more difficult. The strategy is also seen as an attempt to gain insight into the functioning and plans of mainstream political organisations.

BJP leaders believe a significant number of OGWs may attempt to infiltrate the party, or may already have been directed by their handlers to do so, owing to the BJP's strong nationalist image. Party leaders contend that association with the BJP may reduce suspicion, making it an attractive target for infiltration efforts.

Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson of BJP Jammu and Kashmir, said the issue was a serious concern.

"Pakistan's ISI has been attempting to revive its network in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after its sleeper cells came under severe pressure due to the sustained efforts of the police, army and other security agencies. Many of these Over Ground Workers are now trying to infiltrate political parties, including the BJP," he said.

Thakur added that the party has a robust verification mechanism in place before formally accepting any individual as a member.

"We seek feedback from security agencies and conduct our own verification process. While anyone can obtain a party card through our toll-free number, we do not consider that as formally joining the party. Membership is recognised only when an individual joins physically and completes the required verification process," he said.

Expressing concern over the potential threat, Thakur said some individuals may attempt to enter political parties to monitor their activities, understand their agenda or track the movements of political leaders.

"Such elements can misuse political platforms for ulterior motives. We are grateful to the security agencies for staying a step ahead and successfully busting this module. As a result, all political parties are expected to exercise greater caution regarding new entrants. Pakistan's objective is to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and these infiltration attempts must be viewed in that context," he said.

Thakur further revealed that political parties had been advised to closely monitor members who joined over the past five months and verify their backgrounds through all available channels.

According to sources within the security establishment, several OGWs detained recently in Jammu and Kashmir disclosed details of the alleged infiltration plan during questioning. These disclosures are now being thoroughly investigated. Sources also claimed that membership cards of mainstream political parties were recovered from some detained OGWs.

Salman Sagar, MLA of the National Conference, stressed the need for proper verification while also encouraging democratic participation.

"It is the responsibility of every political party to thoroughly verify the background of individuals seeking to join its ranks. At the same time, the National Conference has consistently maintained that every Kashmiri should be encouraged to participate in mainstream democratic politics, and that this process should happen voluntarily, without coercion or pressure," he said.

Sagar added that he had confidence in the security forces' ability to monitor developments and address any emerging concerns.

Intelligence and security agencies are maintaining a close watch on the situation and are working to dismantle logistical networks allegedly being rebuilt by resurfaced OGWs. Officials acknowledge that the reported strategy represents a significant security concern, warning that sleeper cells embedded within mainstream political structures could pose a serious threat to political leaders and democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir if such infiltration efforts succeed.