ISKCON Mayapur Elephants To Receive Lifelong Care And Support At Vantara

Jamnagar: Vantara, a state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation organization founded by visionary philanthropist Anant Ambani, is set to welcome two cow elephants, 18-year-old Bishnupriya and 26- year-old Lakshmipriya, from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Mayapur, near Kolkata. This transfer follows a tragic incident last April when Bishnupriya fatally attacked her mahout, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care and a more suitable environment for their well-being.

The transfer project, initiated by Vantara in partnership with ISKCON, has received full approval from the High-Powered Committee, constituted by the Tripura High Court and affirmed by the Supreme Court of India, which is entrusted with rescuing and ensuring safe, stress-free environments for wild animals in distress. At Vantara, Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya will settle into a permanent home thoughtfully designed to replicate an elephant's natural habitat. This chain-free environment will provide expert veterinary care, including psychological evaluations and treatments rooted in positive reinforcement training—building trust through rewards and non-coercive methods. They will also benefit from engaging enrichment activities, opportunities to socialize and bond with other elephants, and the compassionate attention of their caretakers, all of which are essential for them to thrive.

ISKCON Mayapur has been keeping Lakshmipriya since 2007 and Bishnupriya since 2010, using them for temple rituals and various festival occasions. Animal protection organizations, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and World Animal Protection, had advocated for the release of the ISKCON elephants to a trusted and renowned elephant care facility. PETA India even offered a mechanized elephant for temple rituals in exchange for their transfer to a rescue center.

Hrimati Devi Dasi, a senior member of the ISKCON temple and manager for mahouts and elephants in Mayapur, said, “According to our beliefs in ISKCON, everyone is the same spiritual soul inside their outer shell, or material body. We do not make any distinction between species or castes. The different bodies may have different natures; however, the soul within each body is of a spiritual nature and deserves compassion and respect. By treating animals with kindness and respect, we express our devotion to Lord Krishna, who teaches us that true service lies in protecting and nurturing all living creatures. Having visited Vantara myself, I could see that the same principles I believe in are followed there. I am confident that Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya will thrive at Vantara, will soon make new friends, and will live a fulfilling life, experiencing the freedom and joy elephants enjoy in the wild."

Living in captivity causes significant mental suffering to elephants, who, in the wild, rely on their freedom to roam and bond socially, which ensures their overall well-being. In captivity, these fundamental needs are often unmet, leading to severe psychological distress that manifests in repetitive behavior, depression, and aggression. At Vantara, the care of rescued elephants extends beyond their physical health, placing equal importance on their mental and emotional recovery. Expert veterinarians and animal psychologists conduct

detailed psychological evaluations to identify and address trauma. Vantara’s state-of-the-art facilities, which includes the world’s largest elephant hospital are designed to offer personalized mental health support through positive reinforcement training, stimulating enrichments, and opportunities for social interaction that mimic their natural environment. This holistic approach ensures that rescued elephants not only regain their physical strength but also achieve emotional stability and mental well-being, embodying Vantara’s commitment to their full rejuvenation and improved quality of life.

