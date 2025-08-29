‘Islam Will Remain In India, Get Used To It’: Why RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Said It Bluntly

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that Islam has been part of India since its arrival and will continue to remain, adding that those who believe otherwise do not understand Hindu philosophy. Speaking during the RSS centenary event in New Delhi on Thursday, he emphasised the need for mutual trust and unity.

“Those who think Islam will not remain are not guided by Hindu thought. Hindu philosophy does not think this way. Only when there is trust on both sides will this conflict end. First, we must accept that we are all one,” he said.

Bhagwat turned attention to alleged illegal entry into India. He said, “Infiltration must be stopped. The government is making some efforts and moving ahead gradually. Muslims living in our country are also citizens. They too need employment. If you want to provide jobs to Muslims, give them to our own citizens. Why should we give it to those who come from outside? Their own countries should take responsibility for them.”

He also urged respect for religious sentiment during festivals and suggested abstaining from certain scenes during vegetarian fasts. “During fasts, people prefer to remain vegetarian. If during those days certain scenes are presented, sentiments could be hurt. It is only a matter of two or three days. It is sensible to avoid such practices during that time. Then there will be no need for any law,” he added.

He then spoke on population control. He said every Indian family should aim for three children: “The population should remain controlled and sufficient. From this perspective, there should be three children, not more than that. Everyone should accept this.”