Islamabad should not give lecture on human rights: India slams Pakistan at UN

Describing Pakistan as an "epicenter of terrorism", India on Tuesday (September 15) said that Islamabad should refrain from delivering unsolicited lecture as Pakistan has consistently persecuted its ethnic and religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians.

Exercising the Right of Reply to the statements made by Pakistan at the 45th session of Human Rights Council (HRC), the Indian diplomat slammed Pakistan saying that it has become a habit of Islamabad to tarnish India's image with false and fabricated narratives.

"Neither India nor others deserve this unsolicited lecture on human rights from a country that has consistently persecuted its ethnic and religious minorities, is an epicenter of terrorism, has the distinction of providing pensions to individuals on UN Sanctions list and has a Prime Minister who proudly admits training tens of thousands of terrorists to fight in Jammu and Kashmir," the Indian diplomat said.

Exposing the nefarious designs of Pakistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the diplomat said, "the mass influx of outsiders has whittled down the number of Kashmiris to an insignificant number in Pakistan occupied parts of Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Laddakh."

"In its zeal to reassert its theocratic ideology, it has ensured that ethnic and religious minorities have no future through systematic persecution, blasphemy laws, forced conversions, targeted killings, sectarian violence and faith-based discrimination," the diplomat said, adding, "Thousands of Sikh, Hindus and Christian minority women and girls have been subjected to abductions, forced marriages and conversions in Pakistan."

Referring to the plight of people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, the Indian diplomat said, "Not a single day has gone by when a family in Balochistan doesn't find its members picked up or kidnapped by the security forces of Pakistan. Pakistan does well when it comes to intimidation and attacks against journalists, human rights defenders and political dissidents in particular by its state machinery. It is not without a reason that Pakistan has been highlighted by international organizations as a country where journalists are slain and their killers go scot free."

India also rejected the reference made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "The OIC has no locus standi to comment on internal affairs of India. The OIC has allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan to subverse its own Agenda. It's for the members of the OIC to decide if it is in their interests to allow Pakistan to do so."