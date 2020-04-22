Islamic holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) expected to begin from April 24

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) where Muslims all across the globe observe month-long fasting is expected to begin from Friday (April 24, 2020) depending on the sight of the moon on the night of Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday and look for the crescent moon to officially announce the beginning of the holy month.

Although the coronavirus global pandemic has resulted in various Muslim boards appealing to people to avoid visiting mosques during the holy month amid the COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi Waqf Board also appealed to people to offer prayers at home during the month of Ramadan and asked mosques under its jurisdiction to create awareness about official guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory issued by Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali is addressed to all the mosques in the city, specifically those under the Board's jurisdiction, an official said.

"The mosques have been asked to create awareness about various guidelines of the government related to the epidemic. The mosques have been advised to broadcast the guidelines after each Azaan (call to prayer) and also at other times through loudspeakers," the official said.

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community around the world. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many religious beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The word 'Ramadan' has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of the Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practice fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called Eid-Al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated by breaking the 30-day long fast with a grand celebration. The day is the only day when Muslims aren't permitted to fast.