The war between Iran and Israel is still ratcheting up, as both nations have been firing drones and missiles at each other, killing dozens of people. During the height of the military battles, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been making headlines around the world—not only because of the war, but also for his secret link to India, which reappeared in recent news.

Khamenei Hands Over Power, Hides In Bunker

With the conflict deepening, Ayatollah Khamenei has reportedly handed over operational control to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and taken shelter in a secure bunker. As Iranian military activity surges, including strategic leadership changes within its intelligence units, a recent report has reignited interest in Khamenei's ancestral roots in India.

Khamenei's India Link: Ancestry Traced To Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh

According to historical records, Ayatollah Khamenei's grandfather, Sayyid Ahmad Musavi Hindi, was born near Kintoor village in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. Known locally as the "Hindustani Mullah," Sayyid Ahmad is a respected historical figure whose legacy still echoes in the region.

Ancestral Home Still Stands In India

Remnants of Sayyid Ahmad Musavi's ancestral home can still be found in Kintoor, where villagers recall his contributions with pride. Locals opine that the origins of contemporary Iran date back to India. Historical accounts tell us that during the 19th century, Sayyid Ahmad had moved from India to Iraq, which later on became his place of residence in Khameneh, Iran. It was this migration that would, centuries later, give rise to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and subsequently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his successor as Supreme Leader.

IRGC Names New Intelligence Head During War

With tensions between Iran and Israel increasing, the IRGC made drastic leadership changes. Semy-official news agency Fars reports that the IRGC has named Majid Khademi as the new chief of its intelligence arm. This is a reflection of Iran's more stringent grip on domestic security and defense policy as tensions with Israel continue to be escalated.