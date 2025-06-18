Israel-Iran War: India Launches Operation Sindhu To Evacuate Indian Nationals From Tehran; 110 Brought Back

India on Wednesday announced the launch of Operation Sindhu with the arrival of the first batch of 110 students from war-hit Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs said that Operation Sindhu was launched in view of the deteriorating situation in Iran. The MEA said that the GoI has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

"As a first step, the Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025. The students have travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia. These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hrs on 18th June 2025 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu," it said.

India also thanked Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process. "India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," it said.

The MEA also advised Indian nationals in Iran to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Emergency Helpline numbers of Embassy of India in Tehran:

i. For call only : +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

ii. For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

iii. Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

iv. Zahedan: +98 9396356649

v. Email- cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Helpline numbers of 24 X 7 Control Room set-up by Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi: 800118797 (Toll free) , +91-11-23012113 , +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905.

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988 ; Email- situationroom@mea.gov.in