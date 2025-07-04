The Indian Army has been ramping up its operational readiness post Operation Sindoor, where it saw adversaries like China and Turkey collaborating with Pakistan to corner India. Since Operation Sindoor, India has been analysing the four-day military conflict with Pakistan to see where the focus needs to be shifted and where the shortcomings are. During Operation Sindoor, India tested its weapons and defence capabilities in a real-life conflict and thus noticed how the world would react in case of a full-blown war with Pakistan.

Indian Army On Operational Readiness

At an event 'New Age Military Technologies' organised by FICCI, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh highlighted that India needs to ramp up its preparations on several counts, including C4 ISR and air defence grid.

"An important lesson is the importance of C4 ISR and civil-military functions. There is a lot to be done as far as this is concerned. When DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan actually was mentioning that we know that such and such vector is primed and ready for action. We would request you to perhaps pull it back. They were getting live inputs from China. That is one place we really need to move fast," said Lt Gen Singh.

What Is C4 ISR?

C4ISR stands for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. This military term refers to a suite of systems and technologies designed to enhance situational awareness, streamline communication, and ensure seamless coordination among various units, ultimately enabling informed and effective decision-making during combat operations. Here, Lt General Singh was referring to the help Pakistan was getting from Chinese satellites. Notably, China has deployed several reconnaissance/ surveillance satellites in the past few years compared to India. On the other hand, ISRO has witnessed multiple failures when it comes to launching intelligence satellites.

Air Defence Layers

Notably, while Israel boasts of a robust air defence system that includes Irone dome, Arrow and America's THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence). The United States is also preparing for a multi-layered air defence system named Golden Dome. At the same time, India has a vast population to secure during wars and thus, it needs an air defence system capable of protecting the whole nation during long-drawn wars.

The Deputy COAS emphasised the need for a robust air defence system to combat the China-Pak tango. "There is a need for a robust air defence system. Our population centres need to be protected. We don't have the luxury of Israel's Iron Dome and a number of other air defence systems. We don't have such a system as our country is vast and such things cost a lot of money...This time, our population centres were not quite addressed, but next time, we need to be prepared for that," said the Deputy Chief of the Army Staff.

Multiple Front War

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, on Friday, highlighted the role played by China and Turkey in assisting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. "We had one border and two adversaries, actually three. Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. 81% of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese...Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did."