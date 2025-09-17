Israel has launched a major military operation in Gaza, days after Islamic countries held a meeting in Doha discussing the formation of an Arab or Islamic NATO to counter Israeli actions. The operation, dubbed Operation Gideon Chariot-2, involves thousands of Israeli troops, hundreds of tanks, and helicopter deployments targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions.

The timing of the attack coincided with the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Israel, signaling strong American support for Israeli military actions. Despite proposals from Egypt and Pakistan to establish a regional military coalition or joint task force to monitor Israeli activity, these plans appear to have had no impact on Israeli strategy.

The operation began with targeted strikes on prominent buildings in Gaza City, including Al-Mazoul Tower, Muhana Tower, Al-Ghafri Tower, and Al-Kawthar Tower, once considered landmarks of the city. Israeli ground forces simultaneously launched swift attacks on Hamas militants in key locations across northern, central, and southern Gaza, leaving no corridor for militants to escape. Estimates of casualties on the first day range between 48 and 62, including members of Islamic Jihad and Hamas supporters.

Israel has also carried out parallel strikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions, resulting in the death of five militants, including a senior commander. These actions highlight Israel’s stance that no regional military coalition can deter its operations.

The scale of destruction in Gaza is staggering. Satellite images reveal near-total devastation in affected areas, with reconstruction estimated to take around ten years and cost approximately $53.2 billion. To put this in perspective, this amount could fund over 2,600 hospitals or 3,300 colleges globally.

Indian political leader Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Indian government to recognize the situation in Gaza as genocide and take strict action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As the conflict escalates, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with civilians caught between relentless Israeli attacks and militant resistance.

