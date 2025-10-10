Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly paused a cabinet meeting on Gaza to take a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by The Times of Israel. Prime Minister Modi called Netanyahu to laud the Gaza ceasefire and extend unwavering support in the fight against terrorism.

Following the conversation, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, saying, “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world.”

The call came as Israel’s security cabinet concluded its meeting to approve the ceasefire and hostage-release phase of the U.S.-backed plan aimed at ending the Gaza war. The full cabinet is now set to vote on the agreement, which is expected to be approved by a solid majority.

Earlier, PM Modi also called US President Donald Trump to discuss trade talks progress and the Gaza ceasefire.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," said Modi on X.

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have "signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan". "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.