Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped near Sanapur Lake near Hampi in Karnataka’s Koppal district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday when the victims—a homestay operator and the Israeli tourist—were sitting near the canal with three male tourists, listening to music and stargazing after dinner.

Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra.

The homestay operator stated in her complaint that three men on a motorcycle approached them and asked where they could find petrol, as per police report. When she told them there were no petrol pumps nearby, the men demanded Rs 100.

When the group refused, the accused—who spoke Kannada and Telugu—began abusing them. They then allegedly raped the two women and pushed the three male tourists into the canal, a senior police officer told PTI.

Two of the male tourists sustained injuries, while the tourist from Odisha is missing, police added.

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to extortion, robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt, gangrape, and attempted murder.

Both women are receiving treatment at a hospital.

"We have registered the case and identified the suspects. Six teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to nab them," police said.

(With PTI inputs)