/ISRO Bengaluru facility receives bomb threat, email sent to Chairman V Narayanan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Bengaluru facility received a bomb threat via email on Thursday. A threat mail was also sent to ISRO chairman V Narayanan. The office was vacated after the incident.
Accordingly, police personnel, accompanied by the dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was rushed to the premises after the threat was received.
The staff was evacuated, the premises were vacated while a search was carried out throughout the building, nothing suspicious was found, and the email was declared a hoax, according to police.
The case is being investigated by the Sanjaynagar Police Station, which is verifying the source of the email.
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