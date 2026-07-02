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ISRO Bengaluru facility receives bomb threat, email sent to Chairman V Narayanan

The office premises was vacated and through search was launched, a Ghaziabad recident was apprehended for sendinh hoax mail. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
ISRO Bengaluru facility receives bomb threat, email sent to Chairman V Narayanan

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