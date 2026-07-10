When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood before the Indian diaspora in Australia, he did not just talk about trade deals or defence pacts. He made a declaration that instantly grabbed headlines: India is not stopping at Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan and Gaganyaan. India is now building its own space station. This single announcement has put the spotlight back on one of ISRO's most ambitious projects yet, one that could place India in an extremely exclusive club of space powers.
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Right now, only two space stations are operational in the entire world. The first is the International Space Station, or ISS, a joint effort involving scientists from the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. India's own astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, travelled to the ISS under NASA's Axiom-4 mission. However, the ISS is expected to end its operational life around 2030. The second is China's Tiangong, run entirely by China's own space agency. Both America and the erstwhile Soviet Union had launched space stations back in the 1970s, but those are no longer functional. This is the gap India now wants to fill.
ISRO has already announced its indigenous space station, named the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. Unlike a single massive structure built in one go, this will be a modular station, meaning it will be constructed in phases, piece by piece, over several years.
ISRO has already unveiled the model of the station's first module, BAS-01. It looks like a cylindrical space capsule with a docking port attached to its front. Think of the docking port as a connector gate, much like how two railway coaches link together; spacecraft and modules join up in orbit through this same mechanism.
BAS-01 will be launched in 2028 aboard ISRO's most powerful indigenous rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark-3. This module will function as the base of the entire station, with four more modules added to it gradually until the complete 5-module station is ready by 2035.
The first module alone carries a cost of Rs 1,763 crore and will weigh 10 tonnes. It will include a life support system that supplies oxygen for breathing, recycles used water for reuse, and safely stores food supplies. Solar panels will generate electricity from sunlight to power lights, computers, scientific instruments and the oxygen system.
Because space temperatures can swing wildly, reaching up to 120 degrees Celsius in sunlight and dropping to minus 150 degrees Celsius or lower in shadow, the module will also carry thermal management technology to keep conditions safe and stable for both astronauts and equipment.
Between 2029 and 2031, two more modules, BAS-02 and BAS-03, will be sent up. BAS-02 will be the habitation module, essentially the station's living quarters, complete with beds, a kitchen setup, a gym and a bathroom, allowing astronauts to stay for three to six months at a stretch. BAS-03 will be the research module, functioning as the station's scientific laboratory for research into new medicines, new materials and biology.
Between 2032 and 2035, the final two modules will follow. BAS-04 will be the logistics module, essentially a storeroom for food, water, fuel and spare parts needed to keep the station running long-term. Finally, BAS-05 will serve as an additional module, which could either house a new laboratory or expand the station's power generation capacity.
Once fully assembled, the entire Bharatiya Antariksha Station will weigh close to 52 tonnes and will be able to host three to six astronauts at a time for scientific experiments. The station is expected to become fully operational by 2035.
During PM Modi's visit, India and Australia announced deeper cooperation in space, including support for Gaganyaan and future Bharatiya Antariksha Station missions. Australia's Cocos Island is strategically important for tracking Gaganyaan and BAS missions. In case of an emergency ocean landing of Gaganyaan, Australian agencies and the navy will assist in rescue operations. Both nations will also work together on space tracking and monitoring space debris, a plan confirmed by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
Russia maintained a continuous human presence in space for over 20 years through Mir and the ISS, developing long-duration space mission technology and cementing its status as a space superpower. The United States expanded cooperation with more than 15 countries through the ISS, a partnership that helped give rise to companies like SpaceX and fuelled a space economy worth over 200 billion dollars. China has run continuous crewed missions aboard Tiangong, conducted experiments with 17 countries, and is now accelerating preparations for a 2030 moon mission.
More than 3,000 experiments conducted aboard the ISS have led to new drugs for cancer and osteoporosis, along with stronger alloys now used on Earth. Technologies like water recycling, which reuses 95 percent of water, and air purification systems developed for space are now useful in remote areas. The ISS alone has created over 400,000 jobs and generated economic benefits exceeding 100 billion dollars for participating nations.
A functioning Bharatiya Antariksha Station is expected to rapidly boost high-tech jobs, startups and India's space industry. India is already a global pharma power, and the station will allow research into medicines for tuberculosis, diabetes and other diseases under space conditions. It will also improve monitoring of agriculture, weather, climate and natural disasters from orbit, directly benefiting farmers and administrators. Beyond the economic and scientific gains, the project is expected to boost India's self-reliance in science and technology while inspiring young Indians to pursue careers in science and engineering.
There is another, more serious reason India needs to become a space power: security. Future wars will not just be fought on land, sea and air, but in space too, since modern militaries depend heavily on satellites for navigation, communication, missile warning systems and drone operations.
The United States, China and Russia are already working aggressively on satellite security, anti-satellite weapons and space defence technologies, boosting their ability to take down rival satellites. China demonstrated this power back in 2007 by destroying a weather satellite. India's challenge is compounded by the fact that its two neighbours, China and Pakistan, are increasing their own space cooperation, even as China continues to race ahead in space technology.
Technologies developed for the space station, including docking systems, robotic arms, in-orbit satellite repair capability and long-duration human spaceflight expertise, will also prove valuable for future space security needs. India had already demonstrated its capability by destroying a low-orbit microsatellite in 2019. But true parity in space, experts note, will be the biggest key to future security, technological self-reliance and global power balance.
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