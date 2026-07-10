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  • /Inside ISRO's masterplan: How India's 5-module 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' will counter China's space dominance by 2035

Inside ISRO's masterplan: How India's 5-module 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' will counter China's space dominance by 2035

ISRO's Bharatiya Antariksha Station explained: 5 modules, 2028 launch, 2035 completion. Full details on India's space station plan and its strategic benefits.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Inside ISRO's masterplan: How India's 5-module 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' will counter China's space dominance by 2035
Image Credit: Screengrab from Zee News video. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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