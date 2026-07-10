Right now, only two space stations are operational in the entire world. The first is the International Space Station, or ISS, a joint effort involving scientists from the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. India's own astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, travelled to the ISS under NASA's Axiom-4 mission. However, the ISS is expected to end its operational life around 2030. The second is China's Tiangong, run entirely by China's own space agency. Both America and the erstwhile Soviet Union had launched space stations back in the 1970s, but those are no longer functional. This is the gap India now wants to fill.