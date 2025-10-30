ISRO CMS-03 Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up to send its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 2, 2025. The mission aboard the powerful Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket will give India's strategic maritime and digital communication capabilities a major boost.

Weighing around 4,410 kg, the CMS-03 (also referred to as GSAT-7R) is going to be the largest communication satellite launched from Indian soil into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

LVM-3: The Vehicle Of Historic Missions

The mission launch vehicle LVM3-M5 is in its fifth operational mission. The LVM-3, popularly referred to as the 'Baahubali' of ISRO's fleet, is India's strongest rocket and had earlier made international headlines with its success in launching the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon in 2023.

The integrated LVM-3 rocket with the CMS-03 spacecraft was recently shifted to the launch pad for final checks and preparation.

CMS-03: Enhancing Navy's Strategic Reach

The basic purpose of the CMS-03 satellite is to replace the aging GSAT-7 (Rukmini) as an important asset for India's defense and civilian communication requirements.

Maritime Focus: The satellite has been specifically designed to address the operational needs of the Indian Navy with higher bandwidth and cutting-edge, secure links for voice, data, and video communications over an extensive oceanic area.

Strategic Advantage: This increased connectivity is likely to substantially enhance naval command and control, enhance strategic maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region, and enable network-centric warfare capabilities.

Technical Payload: CMS-03 has advanced payload transponders working over C, extended C, and Ku bands, strengthening India's secure digital infrastructure and extending high-quality telecommunication reach, including to remote areas.

When And How To Watch the Launch

The LVM3-M5 rocket with the CMS-03 satellite will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

A live telecast of the launch will be provided by ISRO on its official YouTube channel. Audiences can also sign up to view the event live from the space agency's launch video gallery.

LVM3-M5/CMS-03 Mission Launch



Watch the liftoff LIVE from the Launch Viewing Gallery, Space Theme Park – Sriharikota.



https://t.co/i7dzpZcisS



For more Information Visit https://t.co/yfpU5OTEc5#ISRO… pic.twitter.com/cm2FWSrjag — ISRO (@isro) October 28, 2025

The mission is a testament to ISRO's consistent ability to launch heavy satellites, further confirming the country's growing potential in space communication and strategic domain operations.

