Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /ISRO denies privatisation reports; reaffirms central role in India’s space program

ISRO denies privatisation reports; reaffirms central role in India’s space program

The space agency also highlighted the rapid growth of India’s private space sector since the reforms were introduced in 2020.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
ISRO denies privatisation reports; reaffirms central role in India’s space program
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Basement repair work, 3 dead, several trapped: What led to collapse of 40–50 years old Delhi PG?
2
3
4
5