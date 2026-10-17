/Gaganyaan: Crew module–service module separation successfully tested

Each of these systems guards the crew in its own way. The avionics are the electronic brains of the spacecraft. They control it and keep watch over it. The inertial navigation systems are its sense of direction. They tell the capsule where it is, which way it faces, and how fast it is moving. The Thermal Protection System is its armour. Fitted to the rear and cone-shaped heat shields, it keeps the searing heat of re-entry away from the astronauts. Then there is the Crew Module Deployable Umbilical Shield, a protective cover that closes over the spot where the cables and pipes once connected.