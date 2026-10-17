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Gaganyaan: Crew module–service module separation successfully tested

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed crucial Crew Module–Service Module (CM-SM) separation ground tests at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Written ByGirish Linganna
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Gaganyaan: Crew module–service module separation successfully tested
Image Credit: Gaganyaan: Crew module–service module separation successfully tested

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Girish Linganna

Girish Linganna

Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst.

 
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