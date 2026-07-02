/ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru evacuated following bomb threat email; security agencies on high alert

Fears gripped the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters yesterday as the country's leading space agency fell prey to a bomb threat over an email message. All security agencies immediately moved to evacuate the entire building. The threat caused panic among scientists and personnel of ISRO.
Bengaluru Police, together with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately came to the scene to conduct an extensive search. Although nothing suspicious has been found so far, security agencies have taken this threat very seriously indeed.
Emergency protocols set in motion
The problem started right after ISRO received a bomb threat over the email. Following this, emergency procedures were immediately initiated by ordering an evacuation of the premises and blocking off the whole area.
A large-scale search operation conducted by teams of the Bengaluru Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad has lasted many hours but no explosive devices have been found so far. However, the investigation is still going on as investigators try to find out more about the author of the email.
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Due to the sensitivity of the installation, national security agencies have been included in the investigation. In fact, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru revealed that a joint operation is being carried out to trace the IP address, establish the sender and uncover the motive for sending such an email.
ISRO continues to be a sensitive target due to its involvement in some space exploration missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions. Thus, all threats have been evaluated, including any terror threat or even a false alert.
Operations to commence; enhanced security
ISRO in an official statement announced that all its employees are safe and that it will continue its normal operations.
The recent event has further brought up questions on the security infrastructure in Bengaluru as it is a center of scientific and defense establishments. In the aftermath of this episode, it was said that security measures at ISRO premises will be increased.
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