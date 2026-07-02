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ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru evacuated following bomb threat email; security agencies on high alert

The ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru was plunged into a high-security lockdown on Thursday following a bomb threat received via email. The entire campus was evacuated as the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a sweep.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru evacuated following bomb threat email; security agencies on high alert
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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