ISRO

ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian NavyImage: Screen Grab/ ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg.
 

