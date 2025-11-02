ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg.
