ISRO-NASA Joint Earth Observation Satellite NISAR Successfully Launched
ISRO successfully launched NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), a sophisticated Earth observation satellite developed in collaboration with the American space agency NASA, from Sriharikota.
Trending Photos
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), a sophisticated Earth observation satellite developed in collaboration with the American space agency NASA, from Sriharikota.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement