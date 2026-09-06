/Will ISRO stop making rockets? Thousands of workers raise alarm over private sector takeover

India’s premier space agency, ISRO, is facing an internal crisis. Nine employee unions representing thousands of scientists, engineers, and staff have united to ask a heavy question: Is the government quietly shutting down ISRO's rocket-building operations?
The panic began after Pawan Goenka, head of government space body IN-SPACe, publicly claimed that ISRO will "eventually not make any launch vehicles" and leave rocket manufacturing entirely to private companies and contractors.
Now, staff across major ISRO centres have sent an urgent letter to top bosses demanding to know what this means for the agency's future and for the Indian public.
"Private participation in defined commercial activities can coexist with a strong, publicly owned ISRO. What cannot be accepted without debate is a policy that reduces ISRO to a residual R&D boutique while the realisation of the nation’s launch vehicles and the operation of its launch infrastructure pass out of public hands," the letter said.
This isn't just an internal workplace argument. The move could directly impact young job seekers and taxpayers across the country:
End of dream ISRO jobs: If private companies take over, regular government hiring (Group A, B, and C posts) could be drastically cut, closing doors for young engineering graduates.
Taxpayer technology handed over: Over 120 rocket and satellite technologies built using public money are being transferred to private firms. Workers want to know who is profiting from this publicly funded research.
Loss of national expertise: Rocket assembly and testing aren't just factory jobs; they are India's core strategic power. Staff warn that handing this over to private players risks losing decades of expert knowledge.
“Launch-vehicle design, realisation, integration, testing and launch operations are not merely ‘manufacturing contracts’. They are the core competence, institutional memory and strategic capability of the organisation," the letter said.
The employee bodies clarified they do not oppose private space companies entering the market to launch commercial satellites. However, they are deeply worried that ISRO is being reduced to a minor research lab while private corporations take over its biggest achievements, like the PSLV and LVM3 rockets.
Workers are now demanding a clear, written policy from the Department of Space explaining whether ISRO will continue building India's iconic rockets or if public space exploration is quietly being privatised.
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