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Will ISRO stop making rockets? Thousands of workers raise alarm over private sector takeover

Nine ISRO staff bodies seek clarity on private sector plans, asking what they mean for rocket production, employees, recruitment and the agency’s future role.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Will ISRO stop making rockets? Thousands of workers raise alarm over private sector takeover
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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