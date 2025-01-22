ISRO Releases Satellite Images Of Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently unveiled satellite images of the Maha Kumbh Mela, currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. These images highlight the vast scale of the world’s largest religious gathering, which is attracting millions of devotees from across the globe.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, also known as the Poorna Kumbh, is a major Hindu pilgrimage that takes place every 12 years. This year’s event began on January 13 and is scheduled to continue for 45 days until February 26.

It is expected to draw over 45 crore (450 million) people over the course of the festival. Devotees from all corners of India and the world gather at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river, to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and offer spiritual salvation.

Satellite Images Showcase Massive Preparations

ISRO’s satellite imagery provides a bird's-eye view of the ongoing developments and the sheer scale of the gathering. These images were captured over multiple dates, highlighting the progression of infrastructure development in preparation for the influx of millions.

Among the key landmarks captured are the ongoing construction of Shivalay Park, a 12-acre park shaped like India, which is designed to be a major attraction during the Mela.

The imagery also sheds light on the transformation of the Parade Grounds and the Triveni Sangam area, illustrating the extensive changes in the landscape as the city is readied to accommodate the religious congregation.

The Triveni Sangam holds immense religious significance, and ISRO’s satellite images from different months provide a compelling look at the area's evolution. Time-series images taken in September 2023 and December 2024 clearly showcase the growth in infrastructure and changes in the surrounding landscape as preparations for the Mela reached their peak.

The Scale of the Gathering

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that more than 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this year, a significant increase compared to previous editions. Along with the devotees, Kalpavasis (those who live by the river for the duration of the Mela) and revered seers also take part in this spiritual event, contributing to the extraordinary scale of the gathering.