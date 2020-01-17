ISRO’s first mission of 2020 launched on Friday from French Guiana

India’s telecommunication satellite GSAT-30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on Friday from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-251.

GSAT-30 is configured on Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. The satellite derives its heritage from ISRO’s earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series.

Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 is to serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage. The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

The designed in-orbit operational life of GSAT-30 is more than 15 years.

Here are the details:

Launch Mass: 3357 kg

Mission Life: More than 15 years Ariane-5 VA-251

Type of Satellite: Communication

Manufacturer: ISRO

Owner: ISRO

Application: Communication

Orbit Type: GSO