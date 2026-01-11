ISRO’s First Mission Of 2026: PSLV-C62 To Launch Earth Observation Satellite Tomorrow - Key Facts About 'Anvesha'

ISRO Launch Tomorrow: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch the EOS-N1 earth observation satellite aboard the PSLV-C62 rocket on Monday.

“The integration of the vehicle and satellites has been completed, and pre-launch checks are in progress. The PSLV-C62 mission is proposed to lift off on January 12, 2026, at 10:17 am, from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota,” ISRO had said.

“The PSLV-C62 mission will also demonstrate KID or Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator from a Spanish startup, which is a small-scale prototype of a re-entry vehicle being developed by the startup,” it added.

This launch will mark ISRO's first mission of 2026.

Key Facts About 'Anvesha'

IANS reported that the EOS-N1, also called Anvesha, is an Earth observation satellite. It is designed to enhance India’s remote sensing capabilities across agriculture, urban mapping, and environmental monitoring.

Notably, the mission will carry 15 co-passenger payloads, making this a significant multi-satellite deployment. The KID will be the last co-passenger to be injected. After which it is slated to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere towards splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

Facts About PSLV

This mission will be the 64th flight of PSLV, and the launch will be the fifth to use the PSLV-DL variant with two solid strap-on motors.

PSLV has completed 63 flights, including notable missions like Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1, and Astrosat Mission.

Notably, in 2017, PSLV set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.

(with IANS inputs)