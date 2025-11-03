ISRO’s Genius Move That Fooled Gravity: How LVM3 Rocket Lifted 4.4-Ton CMS-03 Satellite, Beating Its Own Weight Limit

ISRO’s CMS-03 Satellite Launch: When India’s latest military communication satellite lifted off from Sriharikota, few outside the scientific community noticed something strange: the rocket carrying it was officially not designed for such a heavy load. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has done what experts are calling an extraordinary feat of orbital engineering.

The mission involved India’s most powerful rocket, the LVM3, formerly known as GSLV-MkIII. Standing 43.5 metres tall and weighing 642 tons, the three-stage giant is built to carry 10 tons to low Earth orbit (LEO) and about 4 tons to geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). But it lifted a satellite weighing 4.4 tons (the GSAT-7R, also called CMS-03) meant for India’s Navy communications network.

A Carefully Calculated Feat

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ISRO scientists used a clever approach to make this possible. The LVM3 carried the satellite to a slightly lower GTO, about 29,970 km instead of the usual 36,000 km. From there, the satellite’s own propulsion system took it to its final orbit.

Former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath explained that this change was intentional, as using the spacecraft’s onboard motors for the final ascent is more efficient than using the rocket itself. This strategic adjustment allowed the heavier satellite to be launched without overloading the vehicle.

According to internal launch documents, the apogee range was deliberately set with a variance of nearly 3,700 km. A retired senior ISRO official said this method, while efficient, could slightly shorten the satellite’s operational life due to higher onboard fuel usage.

Inside The LVM3’s Powerhouse

The LVM3’s core structure is a blend of massive solid boosters and advanced cryogenic technology. Two solid strap-on motors, S200, provide the initial thrust with over 200 tons of solid propellant. The liquid-fuelled L110 stage adds 115 tons of propellant using twin engines, while the upper cryogenic stage, C25, powered by the indigenous CE20 engine, handles orbital insertion with 28 tons of propellant.

The satellite is enclosed within a 5-metre diameter payload fairing, designed to protect it during the high-stress ascent through the atmosphere.

The GSAT-7R: India’s Naval Lifeline

GSAT-7R will replace GSAT-7, which is also known as Rukmini, launched in 2013 aboard Arianespace’s Ariane rocket. The new satellite forms part of India’s secure military communication network, ensuring real-time data links between naval assets across oceans.

ISRO has previously launched GSAT-7A for the Indian Air Force, making GSAT-7R the third in the series of India’s defense-dedicated communication satellites. All previous earth observation and communication satellites served both civilian and defense roles, but the GSAT-7 family remains fully military-oriented.

What Comes Next: BlueBird-6 Mission

The next launch on ISRO’s calendar involves another heavyweight, the BlueBird-6 satellite, from US-based AST SpaceMobile. The 6.5-ton satellite recently arrived in India and will be launched aboard another LVM3 rocket into low Earth orbit (LEO). The mission is expected either in December or early next year, though the exact date remains unconfirmed.

For now, the success of the GSAT-7R mission reinforces ISRO’s growing reputation for precision and problem-solving. India’s space scientists once again proved that with innovation, even the toughest weight limits can be reimagined and broken.