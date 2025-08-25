Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman V. Narayanan on Monday said that all satellites placed by the space agency played a vital role in Operation Sindoor, which the Armed Forces conducted in the month of May.

Addressing the gathering at the felicitation event for IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow, the ISRO chief informed that India currently has 58 satellites in operational mode in orbit.

"During Operation Sindoor, I want to tell silently, all our satellites worked fantastically well. Through our satellites, we ensured the safety and security of every citizen of Bharat in Operation Sindoor. PM Modi has given the direction that in another three years, the number of satellites in orbit will be atleast three times the present number, which is 58," ISRO chief said.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

The operation was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

As per an official release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, dated May 14, the role of ISRO was highlighted in the Operation Sindoor.

"At an event on May 11, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan mentioned that at least 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country," the release stated.

"To ensure the safety of the country, the nation has to serve through its satellites. It has to monitor its 7,000 km seashore areas. It has to monitor the entire Northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, the country can't achieve that," the ISRO chief said.

V Narayanan also said that India will have its own space station by 2035, and an Indian will land on the Moon by 2040.

"We are building a rocket to take man to the moon. By 2040, he (PM Modi) has given direction to take man to the moon and land an Indian there and bring him back safely," he said.

ISRO chief also hailed the achievements of the Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla as a "national pride".

"I am extremely happy that my colleague has returned safely. He is really going to contribute to the Gaganyaan program. First of all, we have to thank the PM, as it is his vision that this program was executed. I have to thank the PM and at least 500 people of ISRO who have worked behind the scenes. This entire thing will be useful for the Gaganyaan program. What is required is confidence-building and some exposure in the training. That is what we have given. He's a national pride," the ISRO chief told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, who recently completed the historic mission to the International Space Station as part of the crew in the Axiom 4 Mission.

Group Captain Shukla also attended the felicitation ceremony at his alma mater, City Montessori School in Gomtinagar.

