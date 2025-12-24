ISRO Set To Launch BlueBird Block-2 Satellite Today - When And Where To Watch | Check Details

BlueBird Block-2 Satellite Launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed that it is ready to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite on Wednesday. The launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center will place the satellite in Low Earth Orbit.

Also Check- Interstellar Anomaly: New Images Of Comet 3I-ATLAS Reveal Mysterious Symmetric Coma And Missing Tail

Check Details About BlueBird Block-2 Satellite

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is also referred to as BlueBird-6.

BlueBird communications satellite was developed by the US-based AST SpaceMobile and will be launched on board India’s most powerful rocket LVM3.

It is one of the heaviest commercial satellites, weighing 6.5 tonnes.

When And Where To Watch ISRO's Launch Today

“Launch Day for #LVM3M6. LVM3-M6 lifts off today at 08:55:30 IST with BlueBird Block-2 from SDSC SHAR.” ISRO shared in a post on the social media platform X.

In the post on X, ISRO also shared the link to the YouTube livestreaming which would be available from 8:25 IST onwards.

(Note: To check the livestreaming link, open ISRO's post on X attached below)

Earlier, AST SpaceMobile, in a statement, said that “when launched, it will feature the largest commercial phased array in low Earth orbit at nearly 2,400 square feet. This represents a 3.5 times increase in size over BlueBirds 1-5 and supports 10 times the data capacity."

This is the second collaboration between the US and ISRO. In July, the ISRO successfully launched the $1.5 billion NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar Mission (NISAR), aimed at taking high-resolution Earth scans with a capacity to penetrate through fogs, dense clouds, and ice layers.

As per ISRO BlueBird 6's liftoff, it is being handled by its commercial wing, the New Space India Limited (NSIL).

What Is LVM3?

LVM3 was developed by ISRO and is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25).

“It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO),” ISRO said.

LVM-3 had recently put India’s heaviest CMS-3 satellite, weighing 4.4 tonnes, into its orbit on November 2.

Notably, in its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites.

(with IANS inputs)