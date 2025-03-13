ISRO Shares 'Spectacular View' Of De-Docking Of SpaDeX Satellites — WATCH VIDEO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced the successful completion of its SpaDeX mission's space de-docking, marking a significant milestone in India's future in space exploration.

The space agency took to the social media platform X and shared two videos showing the "spectacular views" of the successful separation in orbit. "Spadex undocking captured from both SDX-1 and SDX-2," the post stated.

Spadex undocking captured from both SDX-1 & SDX-2!



Watch the spectacular views of this successful separation in orbit.



Congratulations to India on this milestone! #Spadex #ISRO #SpaceTech pic.twitter.com/7u158tgKSG — ISRO (@isro) March 13, 2025

The undocking process involved a precise sequence of events, culminating in the separation of the SDX-01 (Chaser) and SDX-02 (Target) satellites that were launched on December 30 2024, using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C60, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ISRO successfully completed docking of two SPADEX satellites (SDX-01 & SDX-02) in the early hours of 16 January, 2025.#SPADEX #ISRO pic.twitter.com/UJrWpMLxmh January 17, 2025

It included the successful extension of SDX-2, the planned release of Capture Lever 3, and the disengagement of the Capture Lever in SDX-2. After these maneuvers, the decapture command was issued in both SDX-1 and SDX-2, leading to the successful separation of the satellites.

Union Minister Extends Wishes

Extending his wishes to the ISRO team after the "SPADEX" satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the event was "heartening for every Indian!"

"This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4, and Gaganyaan," Singh said in a post on X. Further, he said that "PM Narendra Modi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring."

ISRO’s SPADEX Mission

ISRO completed the docking of the two SPADEX satellites (SDX-01 and SDX-02) in the early hours of January 16 this year, marking India's entry towards becoming the fourth country—alongside China, Russia, and the United States—in the world to have space docking technology.

According to the space organization, the groundbreaking mission aims to showcase India's technological prowess in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking—a critical capability for future advancements such as satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary exploration.

It is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV.

This technology is essential for India's space ambitions, such as putting an Indian on the Moon, a sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc. In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

The SpaDeX spacecraft was designed and realized by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with the support of other ISRO centers (VSSC, LPSC, SAC, IISU, and LEOS).