ISRO Releases Moments Of Historic Space-Docking Test Of Satellites Under SpaDex Mission — VIDEO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released a video of the successful docking of satellites as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). Following the successful docking, India became the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to accomplish the technological feat.

In the video, the coupling of the satellites in space could be seen. It was followed by new ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan greeting the space agency team, which made it a success. In a post on the social media platform X, the space agency said, "ISRO successfully completed docking of two SPADEX satellites (SDX-01 & SDX-02) in the early hours of January 16, 2025".

ISRO successfully completed docking of two SPADEX satellites (SDX-01 & SDX-02) in the early hours of 16 January, 2025.#SPADEX #ISRO pic.twitter.com/UJrWpMLxmh — ISRO (@isro) January 17, 2025

Docking technology becomes crucial in space when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. The docking experiment holds the key to ensuring smooth conduct of the country's ambitious future missions, including Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, setting up a space station, and landing an astronaut on the moon.

ISRO has also said that the undocking and power transfer checks will follow in the coming days. Last October, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government announced that India will have its own Space Station by 2035, known as the "Bharatiya Antriksh Station".