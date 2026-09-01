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  • /ISRO to launch GSLV-F17 first geostationary imager on Sept 4: Check purpose, mission and why it's special

ISRO to launch GSLV-F17 first geostationary imager on Sept 4: Check purpose, mission and why it's special

Liftoff will occur from the Second Launch Pad, guiding the spacecraft into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
ISRO to launch GSLV-F17 first geostationary imager on Sept 4: Check purpose, mission and why it's special
Image Credit: X/ISRO

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ISRO to launch GSLV-F17 first geostationary imager on Sept 4: Check purpose, mission and why it's special
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