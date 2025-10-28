Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976997https://zeenews.india.com/india/isro-to-launch-its-most-powerful-satellite-so-far-what-cms-03-will-do-above-india-s-vast-seas-2976997.html
NewsIndia
ISRO

ISRO To Launch Its Most Powerful Satellite So Far: What CMS-03 Will Do Above India’s Vast Seas

The CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite developed by Isro to ensure robust telecommunication coverage across India, particularly in remote sea and land regions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 04:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ISRO To Launch Its Most Powerful Satellite So Far: What CMS-03 Will Do Above India’s Vast SeasISRO's LVM-3 on launch pad with CMS-03. (Photo: ISRO)

New Delhi: India is preparing for its next major space mission as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) positions the CMS-03 satellite atop its trusted LVM-3 launch vehicle at Sriharikota. The countdown is underway for liftoff on November 2, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

CMS-03 will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and, at 4,400 kilograms, will be India’s heaviest communication satellite so far. This launch is designated as the fifth operational flight of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, which has become ISRO’s heavy-lift workhorse.

Designed to upgrade India’s communication infrastructure, the CMS-03 satellite will enhance connectivity across remote areas, with a special focus on the vast maritime spaces surrounding the subcontinent. It carries advanced transponders operating on C, extended C and Ku bands, enabling the transmission of high-quality voice, data and video services.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The satellite is expected to greatly improve digital coverage for citizens who remain far from major urban centres. It will also support essential civil communication services and provide the Indian Navy with secure, stable and high-capacity links for ships, aircraft and submarines operating deep at sea.

The mission has also been referred to in some reports as GSAT-7R, aligning it with the Navy-focused satellite fleet.

The LVM-3, which previously powered the celebrated Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, continues to demonstrate its reliability. Its successful role in enabling India’s historic soft landing near the lunar south pole in July 2023 cemented its reputation as a key vehicle for national space ambitions.

Ahead of launch day, pre-flight milestones were achieved on October 26, with the rocket now stationed on the launch pad undergoing rigorous system checks. Engineers remain focussed on ensuring a flawless lift-off.

As ISRO expands and strengthens the nation’s space-based communication architecture, the CMS-03 marks another important step toward future missions, including India’s manned spaceflight programme and broader deep-space exploration. Sriharikota once again stands ready to propel India’s next leap forward in space.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

denim jacket
Women’s Denim That Redefine Everyday Style
maharashtra ats arrest
Maharashtra ATS Nabs Techie Over Al Qaeda Links
Donald Trump Ukraine Plan
Trump Pushes A ‘Battle Line’ Peace: A New Map For Ukraine Or A Gift To Russia?
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan: Munir's Army Faces 'Death From Two Sides'
men mufflers
Men’s Mufflers for Effortless Winter Fashion
Men Boots
Men’s Boots That Redefine Class and Comfort !
China-US ties
30 Minutes, 2 Jets Down! China’s Secret Weapon Stuns America - Iran's Claim
Kerala NEP 2020
Why Kerala Reversed Stance On NEP 2020; Signs MoU To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Indian Army Sailing Vessel Triveni
India's Six Women Officers Make History No Nation Could Dream Of
checked skirts
Woolen Skirts to Elevate Your Everyday Look