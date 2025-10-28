ISRO To Launch Its Most Powerful Satellite So Far: What CMS-03 Will Do Above India’s Vast Seas

New Delhi: India is preparing for its next major space mission as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) positions the CMS-03 satellite atop its trusted LVM-3 launch vehicle at Sriharikota. The countdown is underway for liftoff on November 2, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

CMS-03 will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and, at 4,400 kilograms, will be India’s heaviest communication satellite so far. This launch is designated as the fifth operational flight of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, which has become ISRO’s heavy-lift workhorse.

Designed to upgrade India’s communication infrastructure, the CMS-03 satellite will enhance connectivity across remote areas, with a special focus on the vast maritime spaces surrounding the subcontinent. It carries advanced transponders operating on C, extended C and Ku bands, enabling the transmission of high-quality voice, data and video services.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The satellite is expected to greatly improve digital coverage for citizens who remain far from major urban centres. It will also support essential civil communication services and provide the Indian Navy with secure, stable and high-capacity links for ships, aircraft and submarines operating deep at sea.

The mission has also been referred to in some reports as GSAT-7R, aligning it with the Navy-focused satellite fleet.

The LVM-3, which previously powered the celebrated Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, continues to demonstrate its reliability. Its successful role in enabling India’s historic soft landing near the lunar south pole in July 2023 cemented its reputation as a key vehicle for national space ambitions.

Ahead of launch day, pre-flight milestones were achieved on October 26, with the rocket now stationed on the launch pad undergoing rigorous system checks. Engineers remain focussed on ensuring a flawless lift-off.

As ISRO expands and strengthens the nation’s space-based communication architecture, the CMS-03 marks another important step toward future missions, including India’s manned spaceflight programme and broader deep-space exploration. Sriharikota once again stands ready to propel India’s next leap forward in space.