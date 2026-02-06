ISRO women scientists talk about space missions and challenges at Zee Samvad

Zee Samvad: Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who have played a key role in launching several satellites for India and other countries, shared their experiences and views with the public during a programme organised by ZEE Samvad. The event highlighted India’s growing strength in space science and technology.

Two women scientists from ISRO, Mangala Mani and Dakshiyani, were warmly welcomed at the programme. During the interaction, they spoke about India’s scientific progress, the work culture inside ISRO and the challenges faced by scientists while working in extreme conditions, including Antarctica.

Scientist Dakshiyani addressed the common global belief that science and technology are dominated by developed nations. She said India has successfully challenged this perception through its achievements in space exploration. Referring to missions like the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and the Chandrayaan soft landing, she said these milestones have placed India among the world’s leading scientific communities.

She emphasised that India’s success in complex space missions has earned global recognition and proved the country’s technological capabilities on the international stage.

Speaking on gender equality, Dakshiyani said that ISRO operates on the principle of skill and talent, not gender. She explained that while working on satellites, software or hardware, there is no difference between men and women. According to her, everyone at ISRO is treated equally as a scientist or engineer, and performance is judged only on technical ability.

One of the most inspiring moments of the programme was when 56-year-old scientist Mangala Mani shared her experiences of working in Antarctica as part of an ISRO mission. She spoke about facing extremely harsh weather conditions, including temperatures as low as minus 80 degrees Celsius.

Mangala Mani said that working in such a dangerous and cold environment was not just a professional challenge but also an opportunity to serve the nation. Her experience highlighted the dedication and resilience of Indian scientists working under difficult conditions to advance scientific research.