ISRO's 101st Satellite Mission: PSLV-C61 Launches EOS-09, Strengthening India's Radar Vision Day, Night | VIDEO
ISRO's 101st satellite mission: EOS-09 launched aboard PSLV-C61, providing high-resolution Earth observation capabilities.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-09 aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) early Sunday morning. The launch took place at 5:59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking ISRO’s 101st satellite mission.
ISRO #PSLVC61 pic.twitter.com/ZolslbNd5c— ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) May 18, 2025
