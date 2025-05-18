Advertisement
ISRO's 101st Satellite Mission: PSLV-C61 Launches EOS-09, Strengthening India's Radar Vision Day, Night | VIDEO

ISRO's 101st satellite mission: EOS-09 launched aboard PSLV-C61, providing high-resolution Earth observation capabilities.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 06:34 AM IST
ISRO's 101st Satellite Mission: PSLV-C61 Launches EOS-09

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-09 aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) early Sunday morning. The launch took place at 5:59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking ISRO’s 101st satellite mission.

 

