India In Space: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the United States' AST SpaceMobile on Wednesday. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

Notably, the satellite was successfully placed in Orbit and the mission was declared a success.

ISRO stated that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh | ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, as part of a commercial deal with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile.



The mission will deploy the next-generation… pic.twitter.com/VceVBLOU5n — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

In a post on the social media platform X, ISRO said, "Liftoff! #LVM3M6 launches the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft from SDSC SHAR."

Also Check- ISRO Launches BlueBird Block-2 Satellite - When And Where To Watch | Check Details

Union MoS Space Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated ISRO and wrote in a post on X, "Kudos Team #ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2. With the visionary patronage of PM Narendra Modi, ISRO continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India’s growing prowess in Space technology."

Kudos Team #ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2.



With the visionary patronage of PM Sh @narendramodi, @isro continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India’s growing prowess in Space technology. pic.twitter.com/gsnYimTwZs — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 24, 2025

What Is It's Importance For India?

In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, which is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

ANI reported that it will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

Details Of BlueBird Block-2 Satellite

The satellite is part of the next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones, ISRO stated.

What Is LVM3?

LVM3 was developed by ISRO and is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25).

It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3.

In its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites.

The previous launch of LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was accomplished on November 2 this year.

(with ANI inputs)