ISRO's SPADEX Mission Achieves Second Docking Of Satellite
The PSLV-C60 / SPADEX mission has accomplished the second docking of satellites, Union Minister of Science Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
Union Minister shared a post on X, informing that further experiments are planned over the next two weeks.
#ISRO SPADEX Update:
Glad to inform that the second docking of satellites has been accomplished successfully.
As informed earlier, the PSLV-C60 / SPADEX mission was successfully launched on 30 December 2024. Thereafter the satellites were successfully docked for the first time… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 21, 2025
