Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2889081https://zeenews.india.com/india/isros-spadex-mission-achieves-second-docking-of-satellite-2889081.html
NewsIndia
ISRO

ISRO's SPADEX Mission Achieves Second Docking Of Satellite

The PSLV-C60 / SPADEX mission has accomplished the second docking of satellites, Union Minister of Science Jitendra Singh said on Monday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ISRO's SPADEX Mission Achieves Second Docking Of Satellite

ISRO SPADEX Update: The PSLV-C60 / SPADEX mission has accomplished the second docking of satellites, Union Minister of Science Jitendra Singh said on Monday. 

Union Minister shared a post on X, informing that further experiments are planned over the next two weeks.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK