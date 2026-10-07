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‘It became a Rahul-Priyanka protest’: INDIA bloc allies fume over unannounced Akashvani Bhavan sit-in

The Congress later reached out to alliance partners after Tuesday’s protest, with KC Venugopal expressing regret over the “mistrust” caused by the lack of consultation. Mallikarjun Kharge has also scheduled a lunch meeting for INDIA bloc MPs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
‘It became a Rahul-Priyanka protest’: INDIA bloc allies fume over unannounced Akashvani Bhavan sit-in
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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