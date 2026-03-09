‘It is a matter of relief, no Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia', says Embassy in Riyadh

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, on Monday, clarified that there has not been a reported fatality of an Indian national in Saudi Arabia.

In an X statement, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) said, “It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening.”

The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said on Sunday that an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed after a projectile struck a residential area in Al-Kharj city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the statement, Indian embassy in Riyadh issued a statement denying Saudi Civil Defence’s claims.

It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening.



The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue.



Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met… https://t.co/R9syP1qW1G — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 8, 2026

“The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue. Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj,” added India in Saudi Arabia.

The incident also resulted in injuries to 11 Bangladeshi nationals and one fatality of the same nationality.

After the embassy’s statement, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence issued another statement saying, “Following up on the initial statement regarding the direct fall of a military projectile on a residential site in Al-Kharj Governorate, and after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality.”

Earlier, sharing the details in a post on X, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said, "A military projectile struck a residential area in Al-Kharj Governorate, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 12 residents. The Civil Defense spokesperson stated that on Sunday, March 8, 2026 (corresponding to 9/19/1447 AH), the Civil Defense responded to a military projectile strike on a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate."

The post further noted, "The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, one of Indian and one of Bangladeshi nationality, and injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents, as well as material damage. The spokesperson emphasized that targeting civilian infrastructure is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and that the standard procedures for such incidents were implemented."

Earlier on Saturday, Dubai Media Office confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver.

In a post on X, it also shared that authorities had confirmed a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina, with no injuries reported.

The developments follow amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries.

Now on day 10th, Iran's conflict escalates with a mounting humanitarian crisis. According to Al Jazeera, over 1,300 killed and 100,000 displaced, forcing mass flight from homes.



(with ANI inputs)

