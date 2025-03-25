Advertisement
'It Is Not Against Law To Poke Fun At Leaders': Kunal Kamra's On Shinde Row

Kunal Kamra defends his comedy, stating no party controls it, and emphasises the right to joke about leaders.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 12:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'It Is Not Against Law To Poke Fun At Leaders': Kunal Kamra's On Shinde Row Image: Instagram/ kuna_kamra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday responded to the ongoing controversy over his jive at  Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. Reacting to the outrage, Kamra stated that no political party controls his comedy and emphasized that making fun of leaders is not against the law.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right," Kamra said in a post on Instagram, a day after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the studio where the stand-up comedy show was held.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

 

In his statement labelled  "the 'political leaders' threatening to teach me a lesson", he said, "As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system".

Reacting to Shiv Sena workers' ransacking the venue, he exaggerated that the venue is not responsible for his comedy, but they can control what he says.

