Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday responded to the ongoing controversy over his jive at Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. Reacting to the outrage, Kamra stated that no political party controls his comedy and emphasized that making fun of leaders is not against the law.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right," Kamra said in a post on Instagram, a day after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the studio where the stand-up comedy show was held.

In his statement labelled "the 'political leaders' threatening to teach me a lesson", he said, "As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system".

Reacting to Shiv Sena workers' ransacking the venue, he exaggerated that the venue is not responsible for his comedy, but they can control what he says.