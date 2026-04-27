'Lotus will bloom in Bengal this time': PM Modi ahead of 2nd phase elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is not only his destiny but also his duty to serve Bengal and save this state from a huge challenge, and he will not step back from his duty. He also added that ever since he left home, he found joy and peace in being among the public, and they are his family.

Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp rally in Barrackpore, PM said, "I've been travelling to every corner of the country for the last three or four decades. After entering politics, after joining the BJP, as a BJP worker, I've done whatever the party asks of me. Taking on election responsibilities has also been a part of this."

#WATCH | Barrackpore, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Ever since I left home, I've found joy and peace in being among you all, and you are my family."



I've been travelling to every corner of the country for the last three or four decades. After entering… pic.twitter.com/KGE3aDMKxM — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

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He further added that he has full confidence in the people of Bengal that they will make the BJP win the elections, and he will be attending the party's swearing-in ceremony after the May 4th results.

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"This is my last rally in this election. I'm going back with the confidence that I will definitely attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony after the May 4th results. And that only increases my enthusiasm. I was coming here from the helipad. It was about a two-kilometre stretch. There was such a huge crowd on both sides. I can't imagine thousands of people coming to bless me so early in the morning," he said.

Speaking further, he added, "These road shows were not a political event for me. They were like 'Teerth Yatra' for me. I would often visit the devotees of Goddess Kali, and perhaps that was why Goddess Kali was constantly infusing me with new energy."

PM Modi further said that when the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya in January 2024, he performed an eleven-day ritual and fasted. He visited numerous temples in South India, seeking blessings from the deities. In this election, he felt the same emotion as when visiting a Goddess temple. Behind this is his attachment to Bengal.

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PM Modi said that this election in West Bengal will change the destiny of Bengal as well as eastern India. In the past, when India was prosperous, it had three strong pillars: Anga, Banga, and Kalinga, meaning Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha... Today, as India moves forward, intending to become developed, for this, Anga, Banga, and Kalinga need to be strong.

"The sons and daughters of Bengal have played a major role in India’s progress, culture, and freedom. Not far from here is the home of Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. It is a remarkable coincidence that as ‘Vande Mataram’ completes 150 years, Bengal is also moving towards a historic change..." he added.

Aiming his gun at TMC, PM said, "During the election campaign in Bengal, I have presented the BJP’s vision for the state’s development before you. However, one thing has repeatedly concerned me, in this election, TMC leaders have not even mentioned ‘Maa, Maati, Manush,’ the very slogan on which they came to power..."

He said that when there is nothing to say, the TMC has adopted one formula: abuse, threaten, lie, and repeat it loudly again and again. They have abused me, the armed forces, and constitutional institutions.