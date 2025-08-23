‘It’s Funny… Accusing Other People’: Jaishankar Slams Trump Over 50% Tariff

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at US President Donald Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil imports, calling it “funny” that a pro-business American administration was accusing others of doing business.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar said, "It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it."