‘It’s Funny… Accusing Other People’: Jaishankar Slams Trump Over 50% Tariff

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at US President Donald Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil imports, calling it “funny” that a pro-business American administration was accusing others of doing business.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. (Photo: IANS)

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar said, "It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it."

