“It Was India’s Strikes, Not Trump”: Shashi Tharoor Rejects Trump’s Mediation Claims
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rejected former US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, saying it was India’s May 9–10 strikes and the interception of Pakistani missile attacks on Delhi that compelled Pakistan’s DGMO to seek peace, not US intervention.
Trending Photos
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rejected former US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, saying it was India’s May 9–10 strikes and the interception of Pakistani missile attacks on Delhi that compelled Pakistan’s DGMO to seek peace, not US intervention.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement