“It Was India’s Strikes, Not Trump”: Shashi Tharoor Rejects Trump’s Mediation Claims

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rejected former US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, saying it was India’s May 9–10 strikes and the interception of Pakistani missile attacks on Delhi that compelled Pakistan’s DGMO to seek peace, not US intervention.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:39 AM IST | Source: Bureau