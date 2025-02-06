It Was Said Modi-Trump Good Friends, Why Did PM Let This Happen: Priyanka On Indians' Deportation
Priyanka Gandhi criticises government's handling of deported Indians, demanding answers from Modi and Jaishankar on mistreatment.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the government for the way Indians staying illegally in the United States were deported and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar must answer on the issue.
A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants
The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "A lot of things were said that Modi ji and Trump ji are very good friends. Why did Modi ji let this happen, couldn't we have sent our plane to get them."
"Is this the way one should be behaving with people that they are sent back in handcuffs and chains," he said.
Asked if the External Affairs Minister should give an answer, she said, "He should answer, the PM should give an answer. Is this the way?"
