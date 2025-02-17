'It Was So Strong... Never Felt Like This Before': People's Reaction After Earthquake In Delhi
Delhi and NCR felt strong tremors from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake; residents described high intensity and shaking buildings.
People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were jolted awake by an earthquake in the early hours of Monday. At approximately 5:36 am, residents felt strong tremors with a magnitude of 4.0. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake through a post on X, stating that the magnitude was 4.0 and the depth was 5 km.
Netizens informed that the earthquake lasted for a shorter time, but its intensity was very high.
"It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed," said a passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station.
"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," Another resident from Ghaziabad told ANI.
