Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859716https://zeenews.india.com/india/it-was-so-strong-never-felt-like-this-before-peoples-reaction-after-earthquake-in-delhi-2859716.html
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE IN NOIDA NEWS

'It Was So Strong... Never Felt Like This Before': People's Reaction After Earthquake In Delhi

Delhi and NCR felt strong tremors from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake; residents described high intensity and shaking buildings.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'It Was So Strong... Never Felt Like This Before': People's Reaction After Earthquake In Delhi Image: PTI

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were jolted awake by an earthquake in the early hours of Monday. At approximately 5:36 am, residents felt strong tremors with a magnitude of 4.0. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake through a post on X, stating that the magnitude was 4.0 and the depth was 5 km.

Netizens informed that the earthquake lasted for a shorter time, but its intensity was very high.

"It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed," said a passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station.

 "Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," Another resident from Ghaziabad told ANI.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK