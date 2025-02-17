People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were jolted awake by an earthquake in the early hours of Monday. At approximately 5:36 am, residents felt strong tremors with a magnitude of 4.0. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake through a post on X, stating that the magnitude was 4.0 and the depth was 5 km.

Netizens informed that the earthquake lasted for a shorter time, but its intensity was very high.

"It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed," said a passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station.

"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," Another resident from Ghaziabad told ANI.