'It Won’t Be A Friendly Fight': Paswan Claims Mahagathbandhan Alliance Could Collapse Over Seat-Sharing

As Bihar gears up for crucial Assembly elections, cracks are emerging within the opposition Grand Alliance, with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan warning that unresolved seat-sharing disputes could turn a supposed “friendly fight” into a serious conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said, “I am a student of politics, I study and analyse elections. But in my lifetime, I have never seen such a large alliance come so close to breaking apart. Disputes over a few seats are understandable, but they haven’t even finalised the total number of seats yet. If members of the Mahagathbandhan face each other in some constituencies, it won’t be a friendly fight.”

His remarks came after a dramatic turn of events that shook Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan Alliance, as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) broke away from the INDIA bloc, distancing itself from its RJD and Congress allies. The party announced it will contest six key border constituencies independently, Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti, regions near the Jharkhand border with a significant tribal population.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The second phase of nominations for the Bihar Assembly election is ending today at 5 PM, but the Grand Alliance has yet to announce its official seat-sharing formula.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projecting a united and well-prepared front. The NDA has already finalised its seat-sharing arrangements with JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), RLM, and HAM, and has already begun groundwork across major constituencies. The BJP and JDU are contesting 101 seats each, while LJPRV will fight for 29, HAM for six, and RLM for six seats.

Chirag Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is contesting 29 seats as part of the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections.

As the countdown to polling continues, Bihar braces for what promises to be a high-stakes political showdown. Voting is scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14, setting the stage for a contest where alliances may crumble, new equations could emerge, and the battle for power reaches its climax.

(With IANS Inputs)