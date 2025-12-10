Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his second visit to India this year, highlighting the steady momentum in diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Tajani's arrival in a post on X, writing, "Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership."

Tajani's visit is part of ongoing efforts to advance bilateral cooperation.

As per a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai for official engagements on Thursday.

He is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday.

The visit comes shortly after a series of high-level interactions between the two nations.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders discussed expanding collaboration across key sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space, and education.

Following their meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations."

He added in another post, "We discussed further advancing our cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space, and education."

Their talks also saw the announcement of a joint initiative to combat terror financing, with the Prime Minister noting, "India and Italy are announcing a Joint Initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism. This is a necessary and timely effort, which will strengthen humanity's fight against terrorism and its support networks."

Tajani and Jaishankar last met on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on developments in several regions.

India and Italy, which established diplomatic ties in 1947, continue to deepen their partnership, strengthened by growing economic engagement and vibrant people-to-people connections.