ITBP dog 'Sophia' sniffs out IED in Chhattisgarh, saves many lives

Rajnandgaon: A sniffer dog of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) specially-trained to be engaged in the bomb disposal squad successfully detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh`s Rajnandgaon district on Sunday (September 27, 2020).

Taking to microblogging site Twitter ITBP shared a post confirming the bravery by sniffer dog 'Sophia'. The canine sniffed out the explosive planted in an under-construction road thus saving several lives of her colleagues and people involved in the road construction site.

The tweet read: "Dog Malinois – Sophia also known as 'Shiksha' sniffs the explosive. The 40th Battalion ITBP unearthed an IED weighing 7 kg on an under construction road link between Bega Salewara to Samudpani in Bakarkatta, District Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh today. The IED was later destroyed. #Himveers."

Sophia foiled the possible explosion by detecting the IED which waasplanted on the under-construction road between Bega Salewara to Samudpani near Pandaripani village of Rajnandgaon district.

The dog was on a search and combing operation when she alerted her colleagues about the IED which was later destroyed by the ITBP personnel on the spot, the paramilitary force said.

According to sources, had the IED not been detected early in the morning, the rebels would have triggered it later in the day, inflicting heavy casualties on paramilitary personnel and equipment.