'Itna Toh CTC Hai Humara': Married Couple Shares Breakup Of Rs 6 Lakh Monthly Expense; Netizens Shocked

A young couple’s revelation of their nearly Rs 6 lakh monthly spending has taken the internet by storm, sparking debates on luxury living, affordability, and lifestyle choices in urban India.

In the viral video, the couple broke down their August expenses, which added up to approximately Rs 5.9 lakh. Their biggest outlay was on travel, with Rs 3.5 lakh spent on two international and two domestic trips, covering flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Other major expenditures included the House Rent of Rs 42,000 for their Bengaluru apartment, Fitness of 40,000 for a personal trainer and Pilates sessions, Groceries spend is 20,000, Utilities & Househelp spend of Rs 10,000, Food Delivery & Dining Out of Rs 13,000, Investment of Rs 1,00,000, and Miscellaneous costs include cabs, grooming, etc, Rs 15,000.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The total came to Rs 5.9 lakh for the month of August.

The extravagant budget triggered mixed reactions online. While some were amused, others questioned how the couple managed to sustain such spending.

Netizens Reactions

“Bhai, itna toh CTC hai humara,” wrote one user, highlighting the contrast between their own annual salary and the couple’s monthly expenses. Another quipped, “What exactly do they do to afford such a lavish lifestyle? Running a business or a drug cartel?”

The debate has since gone beyond the couple, sparking discussions on social media about financial priorities, work-life balance, and the rising cost of living in metro cities like Bengaluru.